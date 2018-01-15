The Big Ideas Competition: Only six weeks left to send your entries!
Following the success of last year's event, we're once again teaming up with RGAx to present The Big Ideas Competition - our bid to discover the next bright spark of the protection industry.
With the deadline for entries falling on 23rd February, you budding industry entrepreneurs have only six working weeks left to submit your ideas.
Our panel of Dragons' Den-style judges returns on Wednesday 28 March ready to cast their expert eyes across your entrepreneurial, industry-changing solutions.
The winning entry will receive a £10,000 cash prize from RGAx alongside the support, expertise (and publicity!) needed to bring the idea to life.
So do you have the next big idea that'll revolutionise the life, health insurance and retirement industries?
We're looking for smart, cutting edge proposals that will solve the hottest challenges posed by the industry today.
Read more and enter HERE before it's too late!
More news
Millions of 'DINOs' ill-prepared for financial shocks
Over three million working couples are classed as 'double income, no option' (DINOs), which means they are vulnerable to financial ruin if one of the two loses their earnings. LV='s Justin Harper discusses how we can better safeguard those at risk.
David Price: Five ways employers can help staff beat the January blues
On Blue Monday, wellbeing expert David Price hands a fistful of tips to employers looking to give staff a much-needed lift during January.
Blue Monday: Let's talk about mental health
With mental health referrals up 30% and a spike in absenteeism during January, the return of Blue Monday is a good a time as any to discuss the need for insurance products within the workplace, says COVER journalist Adam Saville.