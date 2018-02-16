Only a week left to send your entries for The Big Ideas Competition!

Following the success of last year's event, we're once again teaming up with RGAx to present The Big Ideas Competition - our bid to discover the next bright spark of the protection industry

With the deadline for entries falling on 23rd February, budding industry entrepreneurs have only a week left to submit your ideas.

Our panel of Dragons' Den-style judges returns on Wednesday 28 March ready to cast their expert eyes across your entrepreneurial, industry-changing solutions.

The winning entry will receive a £10,000 cash prize from RGAx alongside the support, expertise (and publicity!) needed to bring the idea to life.

So do you have the next big idea that'll revolutionise the life, health insurance and retirement industries?

We're looking for smart, cutting edge proposals that will solve the hottest challenges posed by the industry today.

Read more and enter HERE before it's too late!

Meet Styliff - last year's winner.