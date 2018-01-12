Vitality launches Value Statements to show rewards for healthy customers

The health and life insurer dished out £63m worth of additional value to its customers for 2017, figures show.

One million VitalityHealth and VitalityLife customers are to be issued half-yearly Value Statements, after the health and life insurer revealed it provided members with £63m worth of reward benefits between July 2016 and June 2017.

The statements will show the date range for savings, the total number of Vitality points earned for the current plan year, their Vitality status as well as the amount saved during the period.

"Our core purpose is to encourage people to live healthier lives and we reward them for doing so," Nick Read, commercial director at Vitality, said

"We're delighted to launch the Vitality Value Statement which will help demonstrate to our one million members the additional value and rewards they are gaining through their healthy lifestyle choices."

Further internal Vitality data also indicated that 50% of engaged members have saved more than half of their annual premium and a quarter saved more than their entire premium through the company's rewards programme.

"By demonstrating the incredible value they are getting back, we hope it will further encourage our members to live healthy lives and continue receiving rewards through our range of best-in-class partners," Read added.