BREAKING: Aviva withdraws from UK IPMI market

Aviva UKI has concluded that international private medical insurance (IPMI) is 'not central to its focus on growing its health business in the UK', the insurer revealed in a statement today.

IPMI provides cover for UK customers who are living abroad and is separate to Aviva's UK private medical insurance business and its health businesses in other international markets, which are both unaffected by this decision.

From May 1 2018 Aviva said it will no longer provide cover for new customers or for existing customers wishing to renew their IPMI policies.

Aetna International will offer continuation terms for existing Aviva customers at their policy renewal.

Customers choosing to renew their policy with Aetna International will become Aetna's customers and will no longer have a relationship with Aviva.

Aviva said: "Withdrawing from the IPMI market, where we have a small presence, will allow us to concentrate on the significant domestic UK health insurance market where we are growing our health and wellbeing solutions for our customers and have the opportunity to achieve a market leading position."