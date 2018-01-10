Cirencester Friendly hires key account manager

Cirencester Friendly, has appointed Paul Shepherd to the newly created role of 'key account manager'.

Shepherd has over 20 years' financial services experience having held various roles within the Society over the past 12 years.

Previously, he held sales roles at Lincoln Financial Group and Eagle Star.

Shepherd will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Cirencester's key accounts throughout the UK.

He has also been tasked with promoting the friendly society to new advisers in order to grow and develop new business opportunities.

He said: "This is a very exciting time for the Society and I look forward to working closely with advisers to help develop their income protection business."