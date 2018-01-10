Employers risk losing staff by not communicating group risk benefits effectively

This January, one in five people are looking for a new job, with almost half of them seeking better offers elsewhere. More effective communication of group risk benefits would help recruit and retain staff, research by GRiD has revealed.

Employers may struggle to retain and recruit staff by not communicating the value of their employee benefit packages effectively enough, Group Risk Development (GRiD), the industry body for group risk protection, has warned.

Research by GRiD found that most employers are seriously downplaying the remuneration packages on offer to employees and therefore risk losing worker interest in jobs as early as the interview stage.

Only a fifth (21%) of organisations discuss benefits such as employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness protection when discussing potential employment, while just a quarter (26%) issue regular communications on group risk and other benefits to their current workforce.

The findings come after job seeker stats taken from Investors in People's (IIP) Job Exodus Survey 2018 revealed one in five people are looking for a new job in January - 43% of those said they are attracted by more lucrative job offers elsewhere.

With this in mind, group risk benefits are a great way of enticing and keeping staff.

"Group risk products represent great value for money in terms of a recruitment and retention tool - they are fairly low cost to offer, with high returns and great added value benefits for individuals," Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said.

"In addition, protection products are clearly very useful at difficult times in people's lives, so they can also be deployed to demonstrate that the organisation cares about both the physical, mental and financial wellbeing of its employees."

GRiD also warned that ‘group risk' is a term that's likely to over the heads of most employees, instead advising that offering an explanation of products such as life insurance, income protection and critical illness cover is usually more effective.

"Those employers that do talk group risk - either at interview, or more regularly - to their staff, are the ones that are going to get the most value from their benefits," Moxham concluded.

"We all know that employee benefits can be a great recruitment and retention tool, but only if they are effectively communicated and explained."

GRiD's research, undertaken by Opinium, surveyed 500 HR decision makers in 500 UK businesses, including 100 in companies with more than 250 employees.