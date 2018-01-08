Bupa boosts healthcare business with free offer

Healthcare provider offering two months of free insurance to customers for next two months.

Bupa will boost its insurance business by offering new Bupa By You policy customers two months of free insurance between 8 January and 12 March 2018.

The incentive will save policy holders 16% a year and will cover the costs of acute private healthcare, from diagnosis through to treatment.

According to Richard Norris, consumer sales director at Bupa, such policies are a crucial part of its healthcare offering.

"Health insurance provides people with fast access to high-quality healthcare and treatment," he said.

"It's important we support our customers throughout this process, which is why we offer easy to access advice and support."

Offering access to 25,000 consultants, over 8,000 therapists and 1,200 hospitals and facilities, Bupa also provides customers a self-referral gateway to specialists.

"We have seen health insurance increase in popularity, we want to make it easier for clients to choose private healthcare for themselves and their families," he added.