'Carer's credit' left unclaimed

Scheme to help carers of disabled people build better state pensions failed to reach 97% of target group, a Freedom Of Information reply from DWP has revealed.

Royal London and Carers UK are calling for a more proactive approach from government to ensure carers start claiming ‘carer's credit' after obtaining information from the DWP.

A Freedom of Information reply revealed that just 3,524 people claimed the National Insurance credit, designed to allow disabled carers access to better state pensions, between 2016 and 2017 ­- 97% short of the 160,000 originally estimated.

Royal London estimates that credits would add £237 each year to a carer's state pension; £4,700 over the course of a typical 20-year retirement.

With 155,000 carers potentially missing out, the calculated total loss exceeds £700m.

"These schemes are introduced with the best of intentions, but they become no more than window-dressing if virtually nobody actually takes them up," said Steve Webb, director of policy of Royal London.

"It is time for proactive communications with those who are meant to benefit so that far more people get the help to which they are entitled."

The National Insurance credits were introduced by government in 2010 to carers working 20 hours a week or more, but not eligible for Carers Allowance.

However due to a lack of publicity it has lacked penetration as a policy.

"Caring for more than 20 hours per week has a big impact on someone's ability to hold down a job and pay National Insurance Contributions," said Emily Holzhausen, director of policy and public affairs for Carers UK.

"Caring often impacts negatively on health, wellbeing and ability to work and yet carers' contribution to the economy is worth billions a year.

"They should not lose out financially in retirement as well," she added.

Carers of disabled people receiving Disability Living Allowance (middle or highest rate), Attendance Allowance, Constant Attendance Allowance, Personal Independence Payment (standard or enhanced rate) or Armed Forces Independence Payment are eligible for the benefit.

Alternatively it can be signed off by a GP.