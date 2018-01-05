Stackhouse Poland acquires Caprica Healthcare

Stackhouse Poland expands healthcare and protection division with take over.

Stackhouse Poland Group has more than doubled its healthcare insurance broking business by taking over Caprica Healthcare (Caprica).

Founded in 2008 and based in Blackburn, Caprica, which focuses on health insurance and cash plans for SMEs and private clients, will allow Stackhouse Poland significant expansion within health and protection.

"Our strategy is to acquire culturally aligned, quality businesses operating in the commercial and private sector and Caprica Healthcare sits comfortably within this strategy," said Marcia Reid, head of health and protection at Stackhouse Poland.

Stackhouse Poland witnessed annual growth of 20% through organic and targeted acquisition in 2017.

Its health and protection division will now place £20m GWP for a total of 3700 clients.

"Following the acquisition, Stackhouse Poland will be placing double the premium with specialist insurers which will further enhance our negotiating power and influence," said Reid.