FCA: Advisers must complete 15 hours protection CPD each year

Advisers wishing to sell protection must complete 15 hours of focused continuing professional training or development (CPD) per 12 months to comply with new rules coming into force later this year, according to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) policy statement.

The policy statement said the 15 focused hours are included in the 35 hours of CPD the FCA already requires financial advisers to undertake every year.

Firms wishing to sell protection must be compliant with the new rules by the Insurance Distribution Directive implementation date, which has been pushed back seven months to 1 October 2018.

'Time spent better elsewhere'

Informed Choice managing director and IFA Martin Bamford said the extra protection-based hours required could be used better to further professional development.

"It's something we're going to have to incorporate into our CPD once this gets implemented," he said.

"Fifteen hours isn't much, there's plenty of material out there and plenty of videos we can watch, but it's slightly irritating - I hate any red tape and bureaucracy around CPD because we do so much.

"Realistically we do hundreds of hours per year, it's the recording and the evidencing of it that take up the time; it's an admin task more than anything else."

He continued: "The demographic we deal with don't tend to have many protection demands, but it's still something we have to have in our toolbox.

"We'll cover it and we'll do it with a smile on our faces, but it's probably time that could be better spent on other areas of our professional development. Realistically, this will mean we're doing 50 hours of CPD rather than 35."

F&TRC director Ian McKenna felt the change will be valuable to advisers. "It's important for people to understand if they're going to be selling protection products," he said.

"I think there's a very strong argument that many investment advisers don't spend as much time on protection as they could do, but to be fair, I think the protection industry has not helped itself.

"Having the CPD forces advisers to take a decision on whether they're going to sell protection or not, protection is very important, there is less protection than there should be, so in many ways this is a good thing," he added.