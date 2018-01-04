Johnny Timpson: Let's not rest on our laurels despite individual protection growth in 2017

Individual protection is in a position of strength at the beginning of 2018 according to early data but we should be cautious in the face of economic uncertainty and industry challenges, Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson has advised.

Recent data from IRESS, Equifax Touchstone and other sources might reflect the growth of individual protection in 2017, however Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical and industry affairs manager of Scottish Widows Protect has urged the industry to avoid complacency in the face of an unstable economy.

He said: "Let's not rest on our laurels as the next 12 months will bring continued economic uncertainty and stagnant wage growth."

Factors such as increased living and transport costs, the Bank of England base rate and auto-enrolment pension contributions rates will all put added strain on households, he added.

"This renewed pressure on household budgets will require the industry to work even harder and more effectively at demonstrating the value and benefits of appropriate financial protection," he said.

With the government's programme of welfare reform continuing into 2018 and Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) just weeks away, "the 70-year-long mortgage welfare safety net will switch from being a benefit to becoming a loan".

This will come with rolled-up compound interest; a property charge repayable when home owners return to work or sell the property, Timpson said.

Furthermore, ‘no-earned' income requirements will affect mortgage holders living in Universal Credit areas looking for access to new mortgage interest loan support, while SMI currently offers the only back-up from many families with home loans.

Rapid regulatory change will also pose challenges, with the onset of the Markets In Financial Instruments Directive (Mifid), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), while we need to keep in mind the FCA's concerns for improving access to insurance and benefits for customers.

Meanwhile, various government green papers from the DWP, such as ‘Improving Lives', and reports from Stevenson/Farmer and Turner, will aim to improve "consumer financial resilience to life events and especially income shocks following life-changing and/or limiting medical diagnosis".

Meanwhile the implementation of the single financial guidance body will also seek to raise awareness around protection consumers faced with the ongoing challenges of changing household finances.

Timpson concluded: "Finally, 2017 brought in huge amounts of innovation to simplify the protection process, from quotation to underwriting.

"For me, though, the key innovation was seeing an increasing number of wealth, mortgage, and employee benefit advisers working in collaboration with protection specialists.

"In 2018, this enhanced adviser support and capability will start to pay dividends as providers improve the promotion of claims stats and improved outcomes."