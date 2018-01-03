FCA financial advice director Linda Woodall exits
Retiring from regulation
Linda Woodall, director of life insurance and financial advice, at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stepped down from her role.
The FCA said it had not yet hired a replacement for Woodall, who is to retire from financial regulation, but it had advertised the position.
Woodall oversaw the life insurance and financial advice sectors at the FCA from 2015 when she took over from Nick Poyntz-Wright. She left the watchdog before the Christmas break.
Previous to her financial advice mandate she was director of mortgages and consumer lending at the FCA from 2013.
From 2008 to 2012 she was head of investment intermediaries at the FCA's previous incarnation the Financial Services Authority.
Woodall is the second high profile figure to leave the FCA's financial advice field in 18 months after its technical specialist Rory Percival quit in August 2016.
After 10 years at the regulator, Percival has since set up his own consultancy.
