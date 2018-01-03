Royal London partners with Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank
Royal London has been appointed by Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks as its partner for Over 50s life cover.
Customers will be able to purchase Royal London's Over 50s life cover from a branch or online.
Jerry Toher, CEO of Royal London's consumer division, said:"We're delighted to be partnering with Clydesdale Bank to offer our Over 50s life cover to their customers.
"Through our new partnership with Clydesdale Bank, we will continue to achieve our shared values of putting customers' needs first, and making sure that our products offer better value for money and fairer outcomes for consumers."
Fergus Murphy, group customer value director at CYBG, owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks. said: "We're pleased to be adding over 50s life cover to our range of products, ensuring customers have the confidence and reassurance their families will be supported financially in times of distress.
"We are delighted to be working with the Royal London team, whose customer centric approach makes them an ideal partner for our Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks customers."
