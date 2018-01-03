Holloway Friendly pays 96% of claims

Holloway Friendly has paid 97% of claims in Q4 2017 and 96% of claims in 2017 overall after significant changes made to the friendly society's claims payments over the past year.

Changes included the removal of traditional claims forms, the introduction of tele-claims and the implementation of e-signatures.

Mike Taylor, chief operating officer of Holloway Friendly said the improved claims service resulted in claim decisions being made within an average of 3.5hrs in October 2017 - a "considerable reduction" from the average 12 days at the beginning of the year.

He added: "We want to make sure that we provide our members with an excellent claim journey. Our tele-claims service means that we can take the hassle away from our members filling out lengthy claim forms at a difficult time in their lives."

Stuart Tragheim, CEO of Holloway Friendly, added "In 2017, we achieved some great milestones for claims and helping our members. In 2018 we're determined to better these and more to help drive change in the income protection market."

Adviser comment

Joseph D'Cunha General Manager Albany Park Finance's said "it's reassuring for us to be able to recommend a Holloway Friendly income protection plan to our clients, knowing should they need to claim, they'll be dealt with speedily and looked after from a service perspective but more importantly they're buying a plan that will pay their benefit when they need it."