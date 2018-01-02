LV= announces management restructure to life business

LV= has made changes to its management team as a result of changes to its protection and retirement business, COVER can exclusively reveal.

In the summer, LV= restructured its life business bringing its protection and retirement businesses together as one, under the leadership of life and pensions managing director, John Perks.

Justin Harper (previously head of marketing for the protection side of the business) is now head of life marketing and has responsibility for protection, retirement and investments.

Harper reports into Steve Lewis (previously head of distribution for retirement) who has become the sales & marketing director for life.

Chris McNab (previously head of protection propositions) is now head of life propositions and in his new role will be in charge of propositions across protection, retirement and investments.

He reports into Nick Austin (previously commercial director for retirement) who has become commercial director for life.

Jane Dickinson (previously head of protection operations) is the new life customer services director.

John Perks life and pensions managing director at LV=, said: "At LV= we are here to protect people's income while they work and enable them to maximise it when they reach retirement.

"The realignment of our Life business means that we can continue to offer a proposition that is much broader than just a product and become more of a life partner for our members.

"I am delighted that Justin and Chris will be working across both sides of the Life business now. I believe this will ensure we can deliver a seamless approach for advisers and customers in both our marketing and the products we offer."