European Commission proposes to delay IDD by seven months

The European Commission has proposed pushing back the application date of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) by seven months to 1 October 2018.

The European Parliament and 16 member states have requested the delay.

"Despite the foreseen transposition period and the fact the date of entry into application was well-known to stakeholders, it appears some insurance distributors, especially smaller ones, are not yet fully ready for the new rules," the European Commission has said.

In order to align the application dates, the commission is also proposing to postpone the application of two IDD-delegated regulations to 1 October.

FCA publishes Insurance Distribution Directive consultation

Member states are still required, however, to transpose the IDD into national law by the original date, 23 February 2018.

The IDD regulates the way insurance products are sold, including across borders. It sets out the information consumers should receive before they sign an insurance contract. It also imposes conduct of business and transparency rules on distributors.

The European Commission also adopted two delegated regulations under the IDD in September 2017. They lay out rules on product oversight and governance, on information requirements and conduct of business rules for the distribution of insurance-based investment products.

The European Parliament and Council will need to agree on the new application date in an accelerated legislative procedure.

'Seeing sense'

Reacting to the news, Canada Life marketing director Paul Avis said: "The fact the legislation was only due in January and the target date for launch was 23 February would have probably caused most of us significant problems in making sure our processes and systems delivered on the requirements of IDD.

"Additionally, IDD technically has to go back to the European Parliament and Council - and the Financial Conduct Authority could act in line with the original proposal - but the delay is incredibly helpful because we do need time to make sure we are compliant."

He added: "With the best will in the world, while we believe we know what we need to do, one month to make sure we were doing it was never going to be enough. Clearly the Commission has seen sense."