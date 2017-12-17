Care home funding lottery threatens vulnerable pensioners - Royal London

Steve Webb: “Local authorities must be very careful to ensure they do not take advantage of the poor bargaining power of vulnerable elderly people.”

Research by Royal London into care funding has found a huge variation in both the amount councils would be willing to pay towards care home costs and the extent to which people have to 'haggle' with their local authority to obtain a good deal.

Where elderly people enter care in a ‘crisis' situation and do not have family members to advocate on their behalf, this so-called ‘lottery' process of negotiating care-fee packages could lead to the vulnerable losing out, the insurer warned.

"We have uncovered a disturbing patchwork of support for people needing residential care, which varies hugely depending on where you live," said Royal London director of policy Steve Webb has said. "The most worrying variation is the extent to which residents are expected to haggle with the council in some parts of the country."

In terms of local authorities with a fixed ceiling for care home funding, regardless of actual care costs, Blackpool was found to have a limit of £476 per week, compared with Luton, which has a limit of £735.

As for authorities which have a published ceiling but regularly exceed it on a case-by-case basis, Oxfordshire has a stated rate of £493 per week for residential care but breaches this in 94% of cases. Solihull, however, said it would pay £549 per week but exceeds this limit in nearly three-quarters (74%) of cases.

Authorities that say they have no set fee limit but negotiate each placement on a case-by-case basis, include Buckinghamshire, which said it has no set rate. For its part, Croydon said it funded care on an individual basis "according to need".

Freedom of information requests

Royal London sent freedom of information requests to 150 local authorities with responsibility for funding social care and has to date received back information from more than 125.

According to the company, roughly a third of councils had a fixed limit that they never - or rarely - breached, around half had a limit they routinely breached, and the remaining sixth said everyone was treated on a case-by-case basis.

"While responding to individual needs and circumstances sounds like a good thing, it is very likely older people who have vocal family members to support them will be able to strike a better deal," said Webb.

"Local authorities must be very careful to ensure they do not take advantage of the poor bargaining power of vulnerable elderly people, leading them to accept the cheapest care provision rather than the most suitable."