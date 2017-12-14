FOS: Now not right time to change funding model

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) will maintain its current funding model for the next financial year despite recognising it is unsustainable in its current form.

The organisation has published a consultation on its proposed plan and budget for 2018/19 which confirmed its levy and case fees will be frozen for the sixth consecutive year. The FOS charges £550 per case and 25 free cases a year.

The body said it recognised this was "isn't sustainable indefinitely" but added the next financial year was not the right time to alter the funding model due to ongoing complexities such as payment protection insurance (PPI) and packaged bank accounts.

The consultation also said any changes made to the funding model would need to be reviewed in the "not too distant future" as the financial services market was constantly evolving.

The paper said: "So at this stage, we don't think 2018/2019 is the time to change our funding model. But to ensure we're ready for when the time is right, we'll continue to model different options for our funding, and keep talking to our stakeholders as we do so."

The FOS said it expected operating costs to rise by about 14% next year in relation to additional PPI costs.

FOS total operating income is expected to be £230.7m and total expenditure £293.1m, the consultation paper added.

Pensions and investment complaints for 2017/18 remained "relatively small", according to the paper. However, there had been a significant increase in the number of complaints linked to annuities, especially failings in relation to enhanced annuity sales.

Its latest forecast for 2017/18 pension and investment complaints stands at 14,000.