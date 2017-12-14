FCA gives firms a year for certification tests under SM&CR

The FCA has confirmed that, while businesses will have to identify certified staff from day one under the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR), they will have a year to complete fitness and propriety assessments.

In its consultation paper proposing how it will move financial services businesses over to the SM&CR, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said firms would have 12 months to complete fitness and propriety assessments and to put the certification paperwork in place.

The paper said: "Once a year, firms will need to confirm their certified staff are fit and proper for their roles. They will have to do this even if the individuals were in these roles before the Certification Regime comes into force, or were approved by the FCA under the Approved Persons Regime. Some people who previously needed our approval will now fall under the Certification Regime instead."

This 12-month timeline will also apply to what the FCA called "other conduct rules staff".

In the appendix notes of the paper, the FCA specified it expected an accredited body to have in place effective procedures for carrying out its verification activities. It said this should include verifying each retail investment adviser who is a member of its verification service has made an annual declaration in writing they have complied in the 12 preceding months with its codes of conduct and statements of principle.

Widening out the senior manager's regime implemented last year, the FCA proposed in its July consultation that financial advisers would be considered "certified" employees if they did not fill the role of "senior manager" in a firm. In August, the FCA confirmed a number of adviser would fall off its register, as a result of changes relating to the SM&CR.

Duty of responsibility

In a second consultation paper, also published today, the FCA set out its guidance on the duty of responsibility under the SM&CR, which was introduced in the 2016. As part of the regime, the duty will now be extended to senior managers in FCA solo-regulated firms.

The regulator said the duty of responsibility specified it could take action against a senior manager where:

• There was a contravention of a relevant requirement by the senior manager's firm;

• At the time of the contravention or during any part of it, the senior manager was responsible for the management of any of the firm's activities in relation to which the contravention occurred; and

• The senior manager did not take such steps as a person in their position could reasonably have been expected to take to avoid the contravention occurring or continuing.

When enforcing the duty of responsibility, however, the FCA said the burden of proof was on the regulator to show the senior manager did not take the steps a person in their position could reasonably have been expected to take to avoid the firm's breach occurring or continuing.

The paper also confirmed the "approved persons" who would be performing the same duties under the SM&CR would be automatically converted into their new function under the regulation without needing to reapply, as initially set out the FCA's July consultation.