Ombudsman offers clarity on mortgage protection cover

"The key is identifying and documenting that a consumer has a need for the extra cover over time" - iPipeline's Paul Yates

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has sought to provide clarity regarding any potential confusion over the products advisers should recommend to clients to cover a decreasing loan or mortgage.

Protection advisers had become increasingly concerned by FOS rulings where level term assurance (LTA) had been recommended to cover a repayment mortgage or decreasing loan.

A spokesman for the FOS said: "While decreasing cover is usually the appropriate cover for repayment mortgages, there can be circumstances where the sale of level term assurance is appropriate - and there should be some evidence the consumer had a defined need for the extra cover and was able to make an informed decision."

iPipeline product strategy director Paul Yates commented: "It is fast and easy to show consumers the relative costs of level versus decreasing cover. The key is identifying and documenting that a consumer has a need for the extra cover over time, which, looking at protection gap data, must surely be true for most people."

Protection specialists had grown concerned some policyholders have been referring cases to the FOS on the basis they were mis-sold - or over-sold - because LTA is more expensive than decreasing cover.

Plan Money principal Peter Chadborn said: "One of the promoted benefits of financial advice is the fact the provider of the advice is accountable due to consumer protection under the FOS. It is therefore logical that, if level term assurance is recommended to protect a decreasing debt, there must be a justifiable reason for doing so and if not, the advice may be difficult to justify under FOS scrutiny. Furthermore, there must be an identifiable need at point of sale and this must be recorded so it can be evidenced in the future."

Question of balance

Protection Review CEO Kevin Carr argued it was important to achieve a balance, adding: "I have, for example, taken LTA on my own repayment mortgage twice and, for many families, it is sound advice. My understanding, based on recent conversations with the ombudsman, is that as long as the price differences, key product variations and reasons for the advice were clearly explained and evidenced at the outset, there should be no cause for concern."

Drewberry Insurance director Tom Conner said: "Our standard practice is to arrange decreasing term assurance to cover a repayment mortgage and either LTA or family income benefit to cover the family protection element. This is usually the most cost-effective solution for clients.

"That said, the potential saving is often very trivial - especially for clients in their 20s and 30s. Given this, many clients would rather have the simplicity of one LTA policy rather two separate plans - possibly with two different insurers, which often comes with the added burden of two applications. The most important thing is that clients have sufficient cover."