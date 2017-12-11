Aviva and Royal London win straight 'golds' in F&TRC's latest protection ratings

Ian McKenna: “We have designed our ratings to make sure advisers have a tool, created with metrics they have told us are important to them, to answer their protection advice questions quickly and easily.”

Aviva and Royal London have both won 'gold' in each of the latest round of consultant F&TRC's nine protection category ratings.

The financial research consultant rated Aviva and Royal London ‘gold' in each of its nine categories - business protection, business protection with critical illness (CI), family income benefit, family income benefit with CI, life cover, life cover with CI, mortgage protection, mortgage protection with CI and relevant life.

AIG meanwhile scored a ‘gold' rating in six categories (business protection, business protection with CI, family income benefits with CI, life cover with CI, mortgage protection with CI and relevant life) while Scottish Widows scored ‘gold' in five of the categories (family income benefit with CI, life cover with CI, mortgage protection, mortgage protection with CI and relevant life).

Aegon and Legal & General fared less well, however, with Aegon receiving ‘bronze' ratings in all but two categories - family income benefit with CI and life cover with CI were both rated 'silver'.

Legal & General meanwhile scored ‘bronze' in all categories bar business protection where it was awarded ‘gold' and business protection with CI where it was given ‘silver'.

Suitable and comprehensive

F&TRC said the ratings had been designed to help advisers understand which providers were offering the most suitable and comprehensive protection products and assist them with their client recommendations.

F&TRC director Ian McKenna (pictured) said: "Protection is often the realm of a specialist adviser in many financial planning firms. Adviser firms who don't have someone in-house dedicated to protection can struggle to give the best and most up-to-date advice and even those who are experts may find it hard to keep up with every provider's offering in the many types of products that are available.

"We have designed our ratings to make sure advisers have a tool, created with metrics they have told us are important to them, to answer their protection advice questions quickly and easily."

Cavendish Ware associate director Roy Mcloughlin added: "F&TRC's Protection Ratings give advisers a valuable overall assessment of a provider's protection products and, when combined with their factsheets, create a simple one-page summary of the key strengths of different providers."