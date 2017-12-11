Protection product sales hit five-year high - Equifax Touchstone

"People in the UK are responding to the high levels of uncertainty" - Equifax Touchstone's John Driscoll

Protection product sales have reached a five-year high, with total sales up 1.4% in the third quarter of 2017 and 7% year-on-year, according to data from Equifax Touchstone.

The intermediary database provider reported total sales of protection products increased to £149.1m between July and September.

The data, collated from 22 protection providers and more than 11,000 advisers, showed income protection product sales in the third quarter increased by 14.2% on the previous three months - from £9.4m to £10.7m.

Mortgage term protection sales continued to grow, with an increase of 3.8% in the third quarter, following a 20.7% increase in the second quarter. Whole of life and term with critical illness policies also enjoyed quarterly growth, at 4.5% and 3.5% respectively.

Not all products, however, did as well in the third quarter, according to Equifax - critical illness, decreasing term with critical illness, relevant life and term products decreased by 9.4%, 1.3%, 5.8% and 1.1% respectively.

Equifax Touchstone director John Driscoll said: "The third quarter began in the aftermath of the snap general election, with Brexit negotiations starting really to get underway.

'High levels of uncertainty'

"This political uncertainty, combined with the continued murmurings of an economic downturn on the horizon, goes some way to explaining the rise in income protection sales. People in the UK are responding to the high levels of uncertainty and the concerns over job security that come with this."

In June, Equifax reported product sales in the first three months of 2017 rose by 6.6% (£8.7m) to £140.2m, returning to the then peak levels of 2016.