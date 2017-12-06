Millennials most affected by mental health problems - Aviva

"Having open and honest conversations about mental health is the only way to break the taboo" - Aviva UK Health's Doug Wright

Young people aged 16 to 24 are more affected than other age groups by mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, yet are least likely to seek support, according to research from Aviva.

The group's Wellbeing Report said young adults were almost twice as likely not to seek any support (13% versus 7%) compared with their older counterparts. Overall, it found half (50%) of UK adults would feel uncomfortable or unsure about telling others if they experienced a mental health problem.

Almost the same proportion (47%) of UK adults are currently experiencing or have recovered from a past mental health condition themselves.

Across the UK, stress was found to be the most common mental health condition among adults of all ages, with almost two-fifths (37%) having experienced stress over the past year. This rose to 45% among young adults and, while 17% of all those canvassed said they felt stressed every day, this climbed to 28% for young adults.

Of the young adults who have experienced a mental health problem, body image appears to be one of the key contributors. A third (33%) of young adults cite unhappiness with their appearance as one of the main causes of their mental health problems, compared with just 18% of UK adults. Money worries (42%) is the only issue rated more highly than body image for young adults.

Aviva UK Health medical director Dr Doug Wright urged sufferers not to remain silent, adding: "Our research highlights how widespread mental health conditions are around the UK, particularly among younger adults, and those who are currently suffering should find some comfort in knowing they are not alone.

"Having open and honest conversations about mental health is the only way to break the taboo and help people seek the support they need."

Mind head of policy and campaigns Vicki Nash said: "One in four of us will experience a mental health problem in any given year. Thankfully, we hve seen the national conversation on mental health move forward considerably in recent years.

"There has been a sea change in public attitudes over the past decade, with movements like Time to Change - our campaign with Rethink Mental Illness - and Heads Together getting more people than ever talking about mental health. It is clear, however, that more needs to be done to get support for people who need it, when they need it, and the Wellbeing Report from Aviva emphasises that recent progress is only a starting point."