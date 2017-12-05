Old Mutual Wealth streamlines underwriting process for advisers

OMW has reduced the additional rating for Type 2 diabetics on its guaranteed whole of life product

Old Mutual Wealth's (OMW) protection business has increased its financial limits and produced a new shorter questionnaire to speed up its underwriting process for advisers.

As part of the update, OMW has improved clarity on what high net worth clients require for underwriting in order to help advisers better manage their clients' expectations ahead of an application.

The provider has also reduced the additional rating for Type 2 diabetics on its guaranteed whole of life product, making the product cheaper for those customers. It pointed out more than three million people in the UK have diabetes and 90% of those have Type 2, according to Diabetes UK.

OMW head of protection Paul Roberts said: "Our upgrades will result in a significant reduction in underwriting time, which will help advisers get their clients covered more quickly than ever before.

"It is important to keep our approaches as simple and straightforward as possible to ensure advisers and clients can get the cover they need without having to spend too much time navigating companies' processes."

He added: "We have also taken the opportunity to reduce premiums for the millions of people in the UK affected by Type 2 diabetes. We hope this change, along with our changes to the underwriting process, will help advisers get more clients get cover in place faster."

Last month, Holloway Friendly launched an online underwriting process allowing protection advisers to write short-term income protection business "in minutes".