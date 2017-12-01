Group risk industry reacts to 'Improving Lives' roadmap

Group risk experts have reacted to the government's release of its roadmap which followed up on the 'Improving Lives Green' paper.

Ministers had previously engaged with the group risk industry.

Full details of the roadmap can be found here- the changes including wider certification so healthcare professionals, not just GPs, will now be able to issue Fit Notes to patients.

Raluca Boroianu-Omura, Assistant Director, Head of Protection and Health, Association of British Insurers, said:

"We agree with the Government that ‘for our nation to reach its full potential, every one of its citizens much reach theirs'. We welcome the Government's commitment to increase employment for people with disabilities by one million and to promote inclusive workplaces.

"It is encouraging to see that group income protection insurance (GIP) is recognised as part of the solution. GIP is an affordable product which can help all employers create positive workplaces, with the emphasis on preventing ill health and, when this does occur, reacting promptly to support employees and businesses.

"To expand further the crucial safety net GIP offers, we have proposed measures to increase awareness and support greater take-up. We would like to see a tax incentive for employers who purchase GIP for their staff.

"We have also proposed creating annual protection statements which employers should issue to their employees to make them aware of their combined sick pay and benefit entitlement if absent from work due to health reasons.

"The Government welcomed its engagement with the insurance industry on this important issue, and we will continue to work with them on our shared goal of improving workplace health."

Concerns around govt review of GIP/product design

Nick Homer, Zurich's Head of Market Management, Corporate Risk said: "We fully support the Government's aspirations to ensure that people with a disability or long-term health condition are supported in achieving their full employment potential. We're also pleased that the Government recognises the positive role Group Income Protection (GIP) has to play in helping employers to support their employees, particularly through the rehabilitation services it delivers.



"However, we are concerned that the Government believes that the main challenge to increasing the take-up of GIP is one of product design, as it is a flexible product that can be tailored to meet the needs and budgets of SMEs through to multi national organisations. The challenges are much broader environmental issues.



"We strongly believe that the Government must work in partnership with the private sector to create an environment that incentivises employers to take action to protect their employees, and we look forward to engaging with them further on this important issue."

Group IP 'is hugely valuable'

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, the trade body for the group risk industry added: "The group risk industry knows first-hand the value of vocational rehabilitation in keeping people in work.

"Employers that have been able to offer support to staff via Group Income Protection will also know that, as well as easing financial pressures that could otherwise be devastating for families, there is also a tremendous amount of additional support that providers make available to staff, line managers, HR and business owners.

"This support can be extremely effective in keeping people in the workplace, giving them the help they need to make life changes, supporting them back to work after a period of sickness absence and reducing the cost for employers of long-term sickness absence. Not only that, but support is also available to help with preventing absence and encouraging better health behaviours. Overall, of course, this all reduces the burden on the State.

"Group Income Protection offers hugely valuable support to the State, employers, employees and their families, and we call on Government to use the industry's expertise to help drive the 'Improving Lives: the Future of Work, Health and Disability' strategy forward, especially as it considers its response to the 40 recommendations of the Stevenson/Farmer Review of mental health and employers.

"We will continue to work with Government to drive the strategy forward."