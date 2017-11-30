Bupa launches self-referral service for cancer

Bupa has launched a comprehensive self-referral cancer service - Cancer Direct Access in a bid to improve early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Without needing to wait for a GP referral, if a customer is experiencing cancer symptoms they can call the Cancer Direct Access team, and could have an appointment booked with a specialist consultant.

If a customer calls with symptoms that are not covered by Cancer Direct Access Service they will be advised to see their GP, and can receive on-the-spot clinical advice from a Bupa nurse.

Bupa's Cancer Direct Access service is delivered by a team of specialist advisers who use the latest National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines to establish whether a customer needs to be referred to a specialist.

It offers customers fast access to diagnosis for a wide range of cancers including stomach, lung, testicular and bladder.

With Cancer Direct Access the majority of customers who are referred to a specialist consultant will be seen within a week, and if diagnosed with cancer would begin their treatment within a month.

Dr Steve Iley, medical director at Bupa UK, said: "One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime but the good news is that survival rates continue to improve.

"Early cancer detection can have a significant impact on an individual's chance of survival and reduces their need for complex and invasive treatment.

Stuart Scullion, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) said "Bupa is well-known for the high quality treatment and support it provides customers diagnosed with cancer. Cancer Direct Access is an industry first, enabling people to seek medical advice and reassurance in a convenient way, and demonstrates Bupa's commitment to delivering a first class cancer service."