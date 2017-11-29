Majority of over-45s 'not planned nor spoken about' care - Just

Stephen Lowe: "Delaying plans puts people at greater risk of having to make decisions at a point of crisis, when they are ill-prepared mentally, physically and financially to get the outcome they want."

The majority (73%) of over-45s have not planned or spoken with family about care in later life and are confused about government policy, research from Just has found.

The sixth annual Care Report collected insights into public sentiment towards social care as the government begins work on a Green Paper due to be published in the first half of 2018.

It pointed to disorganisation and confusion among the over-45s over care plans and recently announced government policy on funding residential care.

More than two-thirds (67%) of the 1,088 over-45s sampled said they do not know the level of assets they can own before having to pay their own care costs, and more than half (52%) are delaying making financial plans about care until new rules have been introduced. Amid the confusion, the majority (73%) have not thought about, nor planned, nor spoken with family about care plans for the future.

The pension provider said now is the time to start thinking about care; in 2040, it predicted 3.2 million people will be over 85 and in care.

When asked where they would go for advice if they needed residential care, more than half (51%) said they would contact charity Age UK, 38% said they would contact their local authority, and 34% would contact Citizens Advice. Only 12% said they would head to a financial adviser.

Just Group group communications director Stephen Lowe said: "It is crucial that people can plan ahead and make positive choices about their care in later life, but the Care Report 2017 shows there's a very real sense that confusion over government policy is stopping people from doing this. Delaying plans puts people at greater risk of having to make decisions at a point of crisis, when they are ill-prepared mentally, physically and financially to get the outcome they want."

Government policy

According to Just, some £23bn is spent on care annually, of which £15.7bn is for residential care and £7.3bn for in-home care.

There are currently more than 400,000 older people in residential homes and hundreds of thousands more who receive help in their own homes. Of the 400,000 people in residential homes, 172,000 (44%) are self-funders, and nearly 50,000 (12%) pay some costs.

The average weekly cost of living in a care home is £615, totalling £31,980 per year; rising to £700 per week (or £36,400 per year) if nursing care is required.

In the recent general election, in its manifesto, the Conservative party said it would raise the means-tested threshold for elderly care from £23,250 to £100,000. This would be taken from a person's estate, including their home, when they die and would not be capped.

However, the Tories quickly U-turned on the policy after it was dubbed a ‘dementia tax'. May said would "make sure there's an absolute limit" on the cost of care.