LV= hosts 'income roulette' webinars for advisers

LV= is hosting a series of webinars for advisers looking at the financial resilience of specific customer groups, and how advisers can help them.

The CPD accredited sessions will take place on Wednesday 29th November and Friday 1st December at 10am-10.45am.

Focusing on the three risk groups highlighted in the report - Middle Britain, Self-employed, and Generation Debt - LV= will explore attitudes towards debt and savings, what protection they have in place and common objections.

Justin Harper, head of marketing and industry relations, at LV=, said: "At LV=, we want to ensure as many people as possible are protected against personal financial shocks.

"Our ‘Income Roulette' report highlighted the staggering number of people who would struggle should they find themselves unable to work for a period of time.

"We are hosting these webinars to help advisers know how to identify, and speak to, clients who may be in this situation. It is just one way in which we continue to support advisers and ensure their clients are protected against all eventualities."