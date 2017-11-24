Gryphon Group Holdings appoints new CEO

The board of Gryphon Group Holdings Limited has announced that Simon Davis, Co-Founder and former chief operating officer, has been appointed as CEO.

Daniel Pender, former CEO, has left the business.

Before co-founding Gryphon, Simon Davis, was previously former Chief Risk Officer at Guardian and Corporate Services Director at Admin Re.

Simon Davis, CEO of Gryphon Group Holdings Ltd, said: "We remain focused on building a protection business dedicated to creating greater consumer trust and an effortless adviser experience. We look forward to sharing more about our launch plans in due course."

In June the start-up protection insurer revealed that it raised £180m in funding to design and build a protection 'insurance challenger' with cloud-based technologies.

Jonathan Punter, CEO of investors Punter Southall Group, said: "As the business moves into its next phase, towards market launch, the shareholders and the Board are confident that Simon and the Senior management team are best placed to take our business to market and make it a success."