Upcoming webinar: The protection adviser update - Key topics impacting protection in 2018

COVER is hosting a webinar in association with Scottish Widows discussing the big protection trends for advisers to look out for during 2018.

To register for ther webinar please click HERE 

The live video webinar takes place on Thursday 25 January 2018 at 11am. 

It will address the big protection trends for advisers to look out for during 2018, regulation and legislation and tips to encourage advisers to sell more protection. 

An expert panel will share their in depth knowledge and insight on the above and more.

We will be announcing more details regarding our speakers over the coming weeks.

The webinar is live and interactive so the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and take part in real time opinion polls to share their views. 

>> Click here to register and find out more

 

