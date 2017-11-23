CI Statement of Best Practice: ABI reneges on stage one cancer partial payments

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has u-turned on initial proposals for critical illness standards which said that all stage one cancers should be excluded from full payments, COVER can exclusively reveal.

Last Summer, leaked proposals suggested that the ABI was mulling allowing partial payments - of 25% - for all stage one cancers - a move that attracted industry criticism.

However, under the proposals published today, an exclusion for stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer is up for scrutiny during the consultation.

The ABI said that survival rates for Stage 1 and Stage 2 papillary thyroid cancer are virtually 100% and in many cases individuals receive no medical treatment as a result of this diagnosis.

However insurers will still be able to provide cover for early stage papillary thyroid cancer should they chose to do so.

These proposals have been confirmed as the ABI has launched a public consultation into a document called ABI Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Cover', as the trade body is considering a name change for the review previously called The Abi Statement Of Best Practice For Critical Illness Cover.

COVER has reported the full details of the scope of this review and how it wants stakeholders to engage HERE.

An ABI spokesperson told COVER: "Following consultation, we have decided against changing the Minimum Standards to allow partial payments for stage 1 cancers.

"While these standards have never explicitly ruled out partial payments, it has always been a common understanding that the standards prevented this.

"There are no critical illness policies on the market today that make partial payments.

"Recognising the common understanding that a CI policy is based on the payment of a lump sum and that no CI product on the market offered partial payments, our members wanted to explore whether to change the Statement so they would be explicitly allowed given concerns about the sustainability of the market in light of increased survival rates for cancer as treatments improve. After consideration we have decided against this."