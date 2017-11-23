CI Statement of Best Practice renamed: ABI consults on 'Guide to Minimum Standards for CI'

The ABI has today launched a public consultation on changes to its Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Insurance.

This was previously known as the Statement of Best Practice for Critical Illness Cover.

The Guide sets out a minimum standard for all CI products, insurers are free to offer customers cover above this standard, and the majority do.

They can also provide cover for other conditions beyond the 22 defined in the new Guide.

The original Statement of Best Practice for Critical Illness Cover was adopted in 1999, with full reviews carried out every three years and with intermediate reviews in between.

Proposed changes:

The consultation paper asks a number of key questions for the industry to consider including:

Do you agree that the name of the document should be changed to ‘ABI Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Cover'?

Do you agree that the minimum standard for loss of limb should be enhanced to pay out on claims for only one limb?

Do you agree that the Guide should allow an exclusion for early stage papillary thyroid cancer?

Do you agree that the model wording for Terminal Illness benefit should be removed from the Guide

Do you agree that the model wording for HIV should be removed?

Do you agreed that the ‘Any Occupation' wording for Total Permanent Disability should be removed?

The ABI has confirmed to COVER that it has u-turned on plans to provide all stage one cancers with a partial payment, as was leaked last Summer.

The consultation runs until 5 January 2018.

You can access the consultation documents here: https://www.abi.org.uk/products-and-issues/choosing-the-right-insurance/life-cover/critical-illness-insurance/guide-to-minimum-standards-for-critical-illness-insurance/

Raluca Boroianu-Omura, Assistant Director, Head of Health and Protection, ABI said:"Critical illness insurance is a crucial safety net to protect individuals and their families in the most difficult of times. Last year, insurers paid out just over £1 billion, with 92% of claims paid.

"The changes we are proposing to the Guide aim to make it easier for advisers and consumers to compare critical illness policies. During this public consultation we want to hear as many views as possible to ensure that the Guide meets its aims."