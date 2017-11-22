British Friendly introduces Adviser Toolkit

British Friendly has introduced an online Adviser Toolkit to encourage income protection sales.

The site offers materials such as claims case studies, adviser guides and recommendation reasons as well as infographics and videos.

The Adviser Toolkit can be accessed at advisers.britishfriendly.com

British Friendly is also running a feedback survey until December 15 to encourage adviser feedback.

All advisers who complete the survey are automatically entered into a prize draw to win a Fitbit Alta HR and British Friendly will award the adviser with the best improvement suggestion with a Garmin 55 Dash Cam.

Nick Telfer, Product and Marketing Director at British Friendly said: "One of our core principles is to be easy to do business with and the Adviser Toolkit is one of the ways we're upholding this principle, by further supporting advisers in the sale of Income Protection.

"We also listen to their feedback and our survey shows that we value advisers' input and we listen to and act on what they tell us they need."

Damian O'Connor at Roxburgh Financial Management said: "Income Protection is not as widely sold as it should be. For many advisers it may be an afterthought and so increasing the availability of easy to use sales aids and online tools is helpful to a lot of advisers, especially those who are not experienced at selling Income Protection.

"It is one of the most important financial products a person can buy during their working life."