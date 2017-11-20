Holloway Friendly broadens online underwriting process

Holloway Friendly has widened its new online underwriting process allowing protection advisers to write both full and short term income protection business in minutes.

The service was initially available on their short term income protection product, as COVER reported recently.

Holloway Friendly has also removed all standard permanent exclusions on its full benefit income protection product.

Adviser training is available on the new online underwriting service upon request.

The friendly society has also made improvements to its website.

Mike Taylor, member services director at Holloway Friendly said: "This is another major step for Holloway friendly in the world of online underwriting.

"Protection advisers can now apply for both full term and short term income protection on behalf of their customers in a fraction of the time versus paper applications and ‘big T' tele-interviews.

"The removal of standard exclusions is just as important. Many existing conditions that customers suffer from can be temporary, yet our industry still treats some of these ailments as if they were permanent conditions through its underwriting decisions. That could be an unfair outcome for customers and/or claimants."

Chris Shepherd, head of protection sales at adviser firm Albany Park said: "Having the ability to use an interactive underwriting application for both short term and long term Income Protection policies is going to improve customer journey and enhance Holloway Friendly's excellent customer service."