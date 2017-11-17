Health Shield acquires Medex Protect

Health Shield has acquired Medex Protect, the specialist private medical insurance (PMI) excess and shortfall protection provider, for an undisclosed sum.

Health Shield will now be able to extend the availability of standalone PMI excess cover to more companies - whether they have a cash plan n place or not.

Matthew Kelvie & Jason Dunks, the Directors of Medex Protect, who established the company in 2013, have over 40 years' collective experience of working at a senior level within the health insurance industry.

The add-on policy refunds the excess clients pay if and when they make a claim on their PMI policy.

It also provides reimbursements (up to policy limits) for shortfalls when a hospital or consultant charges over and above private medical insurers' guidelines.

Jonathan Burton, chief executive of Health Shield said: "Medex Protect is a well-respected organisation with a product that represents a perfect fit for Health Shield.

"Whilst Health Cash Plans provide valuable PMI excess cover, we appreciate that not every company wants a cash plan but they still want to cover their PMI excess. This deal will allow us to help them do just that."

Jason Dunks, director, Medex Protect added: "Medex Protect has built a strong name for itself in the intermediary market thanks to our great service and unique proposition. We provide extra protection and peace of mind for clients; in turn giving intermediaries the support to enhance PMI retention levels in light of the ongoing increases in IPT rates.

"Joining with Health Shield will bring significant strategic opportunities and enable the small team at Medex Protect and our proposition to be an integral part of a growing, innovative employee wellbeing business."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Medex Protect will use the Health Shield brand in due course. The team will move from their current base in Wilmslow, Cheshire to join the Health Shield team in Crewe after Christmas.