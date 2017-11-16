Charles Taylor InsureTech launches Cloud-based health and protection platform

Charles Taylor InsureTech (InsureTech) said it is launching what it claims to be "the world's first" cloud-based life, health and protection core insurance platform.

COVER is awaiting clarification on when this will go live.

Life, health and protection insurers can now launch new products in a matter of weeks instead of months or sometimes years, the company said.

It said: "if an insurer wanted to launch a new product for individuals with cardio-vascular disease or a mass-market protection product distributed by trusted third party brands, this could now be done in less than 3 months."

Charles Taylor also said it has an eye on launching group protection products in future.

The platform is powered by the INSIS Policy Administration System developed by insurance software firm Fadata Group.

This is the second company to discuss the use of cloud-based technologies alongside Gryphon Group Holdings.

Jason Sahota, CEO of Charles Taylor InsureTech said: "Cloud computing is a well-established means for businesses to access software over the internet, but its take up has been slower in insurance than other market sectors.

"Now, by accessing InsureTech's platform on the Oracle Cloud, life and protection providers can develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the hardware infrastructure.

"The life and protection market is changing fast as insurers respond to increasing customer demand for on-line products.

"Using our platform insurers can get a new product to market far faster than was previously possible, at a lower cost and with instant scalability.

"The first release is focussed on individual protection products, later releases will support group protection and individual investment products."