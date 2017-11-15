L&G adds rehab support to IP Benefit policy

Legal & General has announced the launch of a rehabilitation support service for customers of its Income Protection Benefit product.

The service, available at no additional cost, offers qualifying claimants access to a specialist team of rehabilitation professionals that help get them on the road to recovery through a structured ‘return to work' programme.

As part of the process, clients will have an initial triage service and follow-up assessment to determine any physical, cognitive or psychological restrictions which may prevent a successful return to work.

Appropriate treatment recommendations can then be made to ensure they receive the assistance they need quickly, to enable them to begin their recovery.

Customers will then undergo a series of review calls to monitor progress, take client feedback and discuss their potential return to work.

Following treatment, they will undergo a post-rehabilitation assessment from which the client will either return to work or progress to a full claim if treatment is unsuccessful.

Richard Kateley, Head of Intermediary Development, Legal & General said: "Being unable to work due to an illness can be a frightening prospect for anyone.

"Not only can it make us feel anxious, but the effects of a chronic condition can also impact our finances and our lifestyle too. At Legal & General, we recognise the stress and pressure that can result from a diagnosis and the importance of getting customers back to health and work as quickly and safely as possible.

"Time is vital and that's why this service is available from day one of their illness, rather than after their chosen deferred period"

"From our own experience as a group insurer, early intervention services can have a hugely positive impact for customers, which is why we are proud to announce the addition of this rehabilitation support service for our Income Protection policyholders, at no additional cost. By providing access to a team of dedicated healthcare professionals who will help build a structured return to work programme, we can guide and provide them with even greater levels of support at a time when they most need it."