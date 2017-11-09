'Improving lives' minister Penny Mordaunt replaces Priti Patel

The future of the 'Work, health and disability: Improving Lives' green paper 'roadmap' is currently uncertain as Penny Mordaunt MP has left her role as minister of state for disabled people, health and work following a cabinet reshuffle.

She has been promoted as the new international development secretary, following Priti Patel's resignation over unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials.

Sarah Newton, previously junior home office minister, takes over from Mordaunt as minister of state for disabled people, health and work.

Last November the green paper Improving lives: The Work, Health and Disability Green Paper consulted on transforming employment prospects for the disabled and those with long-term health conditions, featuring benefits such as group income protection's role in doing so.

Mordaunt had worked on the consultation with Nicola Blackwood MP, minister for Public Health and Innovation.

Speaking at the Association of British Insurer's (ABI) Mental Health conference in London last week, Mordaunt had discussed the next steps for the findings following the green paper.

The government would be publishing "a roadmap" to implement the findings of the green paper.

She told delegates at the ABI conference: "We have now carefully considered all the consultation responses and we are looking at long term reform with a view to publishing a road map, an operational plan, not a high-faluting strategy, actual next steps that we need to take imminently."

She also discussed the group income protection and championed the ABI's decision to commission a prototype workplace protection statement in order for individuals to understand their sick pay and state benefit entitlement.

Mordaunt had also previously discussed the role of group income protection in a debate held in the House of Commons in April earlier this year.

Looking forward to engaging with the new minister

John Letizia, head of public affairs at Unum, said: "Penny Mordaunt was a highly effective minister who was on top of her brief and engaged with the insurance industry in a constructive and open manner."

Letizia added: "We look forward to engage with the new minister as soon as possible.

"She faces a number of significant challenges that require radical and long-term policy solutions such as a fast-changing workforce with more long-term health problems, low productivity and low levels of financial resilience.

"A key priority is for the government to publish its policy proposals to the Green Paper published over a year ago.

"The insurance sector has come up with a number of detailed and costed policy proposals that would support the government's vision set out in the Green Paper and we urge the new minister to be bold in her thinking and her policies."