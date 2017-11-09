Jan Dryden retires from Red Arc

Jan Dryden, director of nursing services at RedArc, has announced her retirement at the end of this year.

Sue Kinsella, previously a senior nurse at the organisation, is working closely with Jan to take over as head of nursing services in December.

Dryden was recruited by RedArc since the company's inception over 20 years ago.

She was the company's first nurse and in recent years has led a team of 15 nurses and all clinical aspects of the business.

Dryden is also well known in the industry for her work on the Seven Families project.

Prior to RedArc, Dryden worked in general nursing; orthopaedic nursing; midwifery; and district nursing across Wales, Liverpool, Chester, the Cotswolds and Sussex.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc said: "Jan has been a remarkable member of the team and she will be hugely missed by everyone at RedArc as well as her patients and clients. As another industry veteran and peer said ‘she has donated a huge amount of the DNA of Red Arc' and for that we'll be forever grateful."

"There is no doubt that Jan leaves behind big boots to fill but Sue's decade of experience with us means she is extremely well placed to deliver a highly effective and consistent service to our clients and partners.

"We wish Jan a happy and fulfilling retirement and look forward to seeing Sue flourish in her new role."