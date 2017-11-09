iPipeline unveils Risk & Mortgage Protection Report

iPipeline's SolutionBuilder now features a Risk & Mortgage Protection Report which enables advisers to demonstrate protection needs to their clients during a mortgage sale.

Following input of basic mortgage details, the service produces a report that helps align the client's personalised risk during the mortgage term, against the likely protection costs.

The report covers life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline said: "Utilising the data we hold behind SolutionBuilder to populate the personalised report, is further supporting advisers to stress the importance of protection within their advice process.

"Advisers are able to better present potential risks and match solutions to their clients. This is another step forward in ensuring advisers have the right tools in place to nudge their clients into thinking about their protection needs."

Cecil Caballero, protection proposition manager, Personal Touch Financial Services said: "I believe this report is what is missing from the mortgage advice process. Mortgage advisers will now be able to highlight the cost of protection in a clear, easy to understand format which is vital to those clients who may not realise what it means if you are not adequately covered.

"There are clients who believe that protection cover is expensive and therefore not a priority, but spelling it out to them with the cost of their mortgage and what it means to not be able to cover it in the event of being unable to work or death is key to focus them."