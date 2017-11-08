Cura offers impaired life referral service for advisers

Cura Financial Services has launched a referral service to advisers looking to place impaired lives cases.

Cura invite advisers with difficult to place cases, to phone or email them to discuss the client's details.

Once the case is on risk and the client is covered the introducing adviser will get paid.

Kathryn Knowles, in charge of marketing at Cura, said, "We specialise in getting cover in place for impaired lives. We prefer to say "quirky or hard to place cases" to describe high risk individuals that insurance companies might decline or apply an underwriting rating to.

"We're now ready to offer our expertise to other advisers. If they're finding it difficult to place a case we've introduced a straightforward process to help them"

Knowles continued: "Advisers are busy and the protection application process is long enough without the added complication of health issues or hazardous occupations or hobbies. We're offering to make things easier for advisers by letting them refer cases to us. We source the right cover and the adviser gets paid. Simple."

Kirstie Wallace of Safeguard Financial Services Ltd said: 'We've used Cura with great success for a number of difficult cases. Not only does this free up our time to focus on our business, it ensures our clients obtain the vital protection they require which is the most important thing.'