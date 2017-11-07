ABI Mental Health conference: Dame Carol Black warns about companies 'plastering over the cracks' with small health incentives

Dame Carol Black has warned that companies may be 'plastering over the cracks' with small wellbeing gestures and should begin with flexibility and accountability for a truly healthy workplace.

Speaking at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) conference on Mental Health last week, she said that a healthy workplace is "where you are given some control over the way you do your work, and how you do it."

She added: "I think that you should feel safe and I don't just mean physically safe.

"You should feel psychologically safe and that it is an atmosphere where bullying is absolutely not taken at all. It is stamped upon immediately."

Dame Carol Black is principal of Newnham College Cambridge, expert adviser on Health and Work to the Department of Health, England and chairman of the Governance Board of the Centre for Workforce Intelligence. She is also chairing a joint venture between VitalityHealth and Nuffield Health.

In 2011 she jointly chaired the Health at Work review into sickness absence with David Frost, the former director general of the British Chambers of Commerce,

At the ABI conference, Black said once companies had the initial foundations for a healthy workplace culture in place, they could follow-up with adding health incentives.

She said: "When you've got those things, you can add on the nice healthy things. I don't believe that putting out the water, the bicycle schemes and the fruit on the table gives you a healthy workplace.

"I think they're nice to have, and unless you've done the other things, about line managers, about leadership, about boards, all of that has to be there in the organisation of the workplace to give you a healthy workplace.

"So many people start, by thinking can we do in terms of classes, the Pilates, improve the fruit in the pantry and the food in the canteen, etc. Of course that's nice but actually it's plastering over the cracks. So they're just some assistance I think."

She concluded that you need the top level management to engage for health and wellbeing to succeed in workplaces.

"I think if you haven't really got buy in from the top, and for me, it has to be reported to the board.

"And that came out again in the Steveson/Farmer review, that if you are in an organisation that has a board or a council, that there is someone, and I personally would prefer it was a non-exec, has some responsibility to take to the board, just as much as finance is taken, a report regularly about health and wellbeing.

"I like the idea of an appraisal containing in it something that really is relevant to the health and wellbeing of the people you manage.

"And then what we don't do very well, is we don't measure. Even with the very best companies, it's very hard to get good stats, because people are busy doing their business."

Further reading

ABI Mental Health conference: Penny Mordaunt MP welcomes industry protection statements