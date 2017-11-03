Govt makes reforms to Funeral Payments

The government has consulted on reforms to make it clearer who is eligible for Funeral Payments, which it says will make it easier for people to claim.

Recipients of Funeral Payment will now receive contributions from relatives, friends or charities without it being deducted from the payment.

The claim period will be extended from 3 to 6 months from the date of the funeral.

In addition claimants will be able to submit evidence electronically and there will be a shorter application form for children's funerals.

Funeral Payments are available to people who receive certain income-related benefits to help people towards the cost of a funeral for an immediate friend or relative.

In July 2017 the government had announced it would be consulting on simplifying payments.

Caroline Dinenage, minister for family support, housing and child maintenance said: "Losing a loved one is a sad and difficult time and we want to make the process of claiming a funeral payment as simple as possible.

"I want to thank those who responded to our consultation and I am pleased that we will be bringing in all its recommendations to make it easier for people to make a claim."