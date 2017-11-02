DC Life rebrands as Square Health

DC Life, the medical screening arm of the Doctors Chambers group, has rebranded and will now be part of the Square Health brand.

DC Life provides medical screenings for the insurance industry.

The firm offers nationwide coverage of both doctor and nurse medicals at a time and place convenient to the client.

Dr Bippon Vinayak, chairman of the company said: "The Square Health brand is driving change within several sectors of the market. We want to continue to raise standards across the medical screening sector and so we felt it was appropriate to bring DC Life under the innovative Square Health brand.

"Over the past year Square Health has been successful in winning new contracts in the Protection space and recently launched a new app with British Friendly to help their members easily book virtual GP consultations, second opinion services and health MOTs.

"In addition we also provide the LV= Doctors Services. As such, Square Health is building a reputation for innovation and excellence in the market."

Ian Smart, product architect at Royal London said: "Square Health provide doctor and nurse medical screening services to Royal London.

"Their experience supported by innovative technology makes it easier for our advisers and customers to buy protection. Square Health matches our own commitment to delivering great customer service and bringing DC Life into the fold will strengthen the brand."