FCA plans set to make firms think twice before advising outside PII

"We already have PI insurance, capital adequacy and the FSCS. To create a fourth layer feels like an unnecessary cost - and that cost always goes back to the consumer."

The regulator's plans for advice firms to hold cash reserves if conducting business outside their professional indemnity insurance (PII) cover will push firms to evaluate which products they use, advisers have said.

Informed Choice managing director and IFA Martin Bamford said the proposal from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could act as a disincentive against recommending non-standard products not covered by PII.

"I don't think people would get involved in selling products that are not covered by PII if they knew they had to put extra capital aside," he said.

"Part of me isn't a huge fan of the idea, though, because we already have PI insurance, capital adequacy and the FSCS [Financial Services Compensation Scheme]. To create a fourth layer feels like an unnecessary cost - and that cost always goes back to the consumer."

Chase de Vere certified financial planner Patrick Connolly felt similarly, saying the proposal would force advisers to think "long and hard" about recommending products outside of their PI insurance.

"Where they're doing that, they're clearly creating extra risk for themselves - and extra risk generally -so there needs to be some kind of provision to pay for that," he said. "The bottom line is they should aim to stick within the lines where they are covered by PI insurance."

In its consultation paper - CP17/36 released on Monday, the FCA said it was keen to look at options that better enable the ‘polluter pays' principle by ensuring firms that distribute products considered to be higher-risk cover a greater proportion of the FSCS levy.

One of the ways the regulator proposed that could be done is to force firms that conduct business outside of their PII policy to hold an additional cash reserve.

Alternatively, it suggested, all advice firms could hold a security bond in place of additional capital requirements, which could ensure more customer claims were paid for by insurers.

IFS Wealth and Pensions director and IFA Ricky Chan argued that, while sensible, the proposed measure would not make much of a difference in stopping people advising outside of their PI remit.

"I don't know any advisers who are advising outside the areas of their PI insurance and it would be very silly to," he said. "I'm not really sure it'll have a major impact although it would give reassurance to advisers that, if that does occur, there is money there to cover losses."

Provider contributions

In the same paper, the FCA proposed that product providers pay additional contributions to the levy to ease the burden on advice firms.

The regulator is looking at three possible ways to integrate provider payments and in each scenario payments from providers would represent a quarter of the bill for intermediary claims.

Unsurprisingly, this was well received by advisers. Bamford described it as "a step in the right direction", adding: "I think providers - as manufacturers of the products - have a role to play when the product goes wrong.

"They do have some control over distribution too and they do choose who to accept business from so I think it is important they take some responsibility when that business goes wrong."

For his part, Connolly recognised a split of contributions would be a "difficult balancing act" to get right between providers and advisers, but acknowledged advice firms would naturally always rather pay less than more.

"From our perspective providers are those with deeper pockets and the ability to pay more, so there is some rationale in that sense," he added.

Chan too felt providers contributing more was a good thing, though cautioned customers might see a rise in product prices as a result.

Fairness and affordability

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron said the proposal would split the provider community and needed to be considered in the context of fairness and affordability across industry players, included fund managers.

"Our adviser research shows a strong support for some form of risk-based levy - for example, where advisers are involved in higher-risk products," he said.

"It is therefore important the FCA continues to explore this issue as well as looking for improvements to the operation of the PII market overall to reduce the claims falling on the FSCS."

Arguing the FCA proposal had "got the balance wrong", however, Association of British Insurers director general Huw Evans said: "This seems to go against the fundamental principles of FSCS funding - that those responsible for the failures are the ones who pay.

"Expecting providers to foot the bill for intermediaries they have no control over is entirely misplaced and will continue to be widely opposed by providers."