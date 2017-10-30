VitalityHealth develops Adviser Hub platform

VitalityHealth had launched an Adviser Hub platform, offering 24/7 access and a range of developments for advisers.

The platform, which will be rolled out to advisers throughout the autumn, will house a selection of downloadable forms and literature items, including renewal documentation.

The hub will also offer improved service delivery through immediately logging and confirming receipt of requests from advisers.

The existing Quick Quote platform for Personal Healthcare business will be incorporated into the Adviser Hub site and will see the addition of a savings calculator.

Matthew Dijkstra, service director at Vitality, said: "We believe that a great product doesn't mean anything without the service to back it up, and that's why we've been continuing to invest in our systems over the past 12 months.

"Our goal is to provide members with a market-leading customer journey and make VitalityHealth easier for advisers to do business with.

"Our positive relationship with advisers has helped us drive record levels of business, and has allowed more members than ever to engage with VitalityHealth. Online and digital tools have become increasingly popular and we hope that the new Adviser Hub and Quick Quote services will offer an improved experience for advisers."