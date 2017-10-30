British Friendly makes two senior appointments

British Friendly has hired Andy Parker as claims and underwriting director and Debbie Bonser as senior national account manager.

Andy Parker began his career in Protection in 1981 at Britannic Assurance and has worked at Legal & General, AXA Global Life and most recently at LV= as Technical Claims and Operational Risk Manager.

Debbie Bonser has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry, including roles with Halifax, Abbey National, Allied Dunbar, Swiss Life and, for the last nine years, with Vitality.

Parker said: "I'm really pleased to be joining British Friendly and using my experience to implement the great ideas that we have. It's exciting to be working with a team that has the ambition to provide more members with products and benefits that will make a real difference."

Bonser said: "My experience has taught me how important it is to create innovative plans that engage clients with their insurance. I truly believe the foundation of a sound financial plan is Income Protection and I hope to work closely with advisers to give them all the assistance they need to promote it.

"With the addition of Mutual Benefits, British Friendly's offering is market leading and I am really looking forward to being part of the team and using my experience and ideas to help the business continue to flourish."

Iain Clark, CEO, British Friendly said: "This year has been another one of great growth and innovation for British Friendly.

"We recently launched a series of major upgrades to our discretionary Mutual Benefits programme that we believe makes British Friendly's Income Protection offering an excellent choice not only to protect clients' income, but also to give members immediate value through extra benefits that include health and wellbeing support, rewards and discounts, health cash plan options and legal support.

"I am absolutely delighted the society has successfully recruited the calibre of people like Debbie and Andy into the business.

"We remain passionate about developing our offering to the intermediated market and these two new important hires will enable us to continue to offer advisers and members the best underwriting decisions, fast claims and quality support while we continue to innovate and grow as a business."