Antibiotic resistance: Chief Medical Officers pledge to encourage appropriate use of antibiotics

Members of the Global Chief Medical Officers' (CMO) Network have signed a pledge on antimicrobial resistance that urges companies to support the appropriate use of antibiotics, as resistance is on the rise.

Antimicrobial resistance - when bacteria no longer responds to the antibiotics designed to kill them - is one of the biggest threats to global health. It can lead to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs and increased rates of mortality.

Around half of all antibiotics are prescribed for the wrong reason, which is speeding up resistance, the insurer said.

The CMO Network is a group of some of the world's largest employers, managed by Bupa. Companies in the Global CMO Network include Unilever, GSK and IBM.

Each signatory has committed to take action to support global efforts to dramatically reduce the volume of antibiotics which are misused and, in turn, slow resistance.

Actions encouraged in the pledge include not requesting antibiotics when clinicians advise they are not needed, and not sharing or using leftover antibiotics.

It also covers preventing infection through regularly washing hands, keeping vaccinations up to date and preparing food hygienically.

Dr Paul Zollinger-Read, chief medical officer at Bupa said: "Modern medicine relies on antimicrobials - and antibiotics in particular.

"They treat life-threatening infections and are vital to many medical advances, from basic surgery, to heart transplants and chemotherapy.

"But, as bacteria develop resistance, antibiotics are starting to fail.

"Without urgent action, we are heading for an era where common infections and minor injuries could once again kill.

"We urge companies and organisations to join us in signing the pledge, and take steps to preserve the power of antibiotics for generations to come."