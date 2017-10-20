New adviser directory nears launch

A new directory for financial advisers and planners is set to launch in the coming weeks. Here is how it will work...

AdviserBook is currently in testing and should be available to advisers in the next few weeks.

It is the creation of IFA Ray Adams and has been developed by the team behind the CashCalc cashflow planning software.

Speaking to director of marketing consultancy The Yardstick Agency Phil Bray, Adams explained the theory behind his creation: "AdviserBook is an online directory and the first definitive directory of all regulated financial advice firms in the UK.

"Firstly, it wants to help stop scams. Too many unsuspecting clients are utilising the services of non-regulated financial advisers in the UK. Our directory will be the first public facing directory to list every single regulated financial advice firm in the UK; which means if an advice firm is not on our list, they are not regulated by the FCA.

"Secondly, it wants to help the public find the most appropriate adviser. We want to put the power of finding the most appropriate financial adviser back in the hands of the public.

"Thirdly, it wants to help advisers grow their business. By providing another channel for them to gain further exposure, we hope advice firms all over the UK will receive plenty of enquiries without the need to pay hefty enquiry fees."

AdviserBook will list every regulated financial advice firm registered by the regulator, including appointed representatives who hold the relevant permissions and deal with retail clients.

In all there should be about 12,000 searchable firms and up to 28,000 advisers at launch, Adams said.

Finding an adviser

Consumers will be able to find advisers by entering their postcode or place name.

Search results are then narrowed down to all the firms within a 10 mile radius, although the distance can be altered to anything between 1 and 50 miles.

The results can be further refined by selecting certain credentials, such as independent firms, pension transfer specialists, Chartered Financial Planners.

Advice firms will also have the opportunity to personalise their profile and to upload documents such as their Terms of Business to verify their independence as well as their company logo and details of their advisers.

Unlike its rivals, Adams said AdviserBook would not incorporate a rating system or testimonials as it wanted to make sure it did not influence the process.

"We want to facilitate the process of finding the most appropriate regulated financial adviser, not manipulate it. For example, at the moment AdviserBook does not show firm testimonials because it instead provides a link to the company's website which already houses them. But, we will listen to feedback," he said.

Fees

AdviserBook will be free of charge for advisers provided they are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and their firm holds the relevant permissions.

However, if they wish to personalise their profile they will need to create an account and pay a monthly fee of £10 + VAT. Additional office locations for the same firm will also be charged at £10 + VAT per month and extra advisers profiles will cost £5 + VAT per month.

Charges will not kick in until January 2018 and no enquiry fees will be charged.