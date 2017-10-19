Zurich sets out govt recommendations for income protection

Zurich, in collaboration with the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford, has published the UK recommendations from its report, 'Embracing the income protection gaps challenge: options and solutions'.

The study, outlines practical recommendations for how government, employers, insurers and intermediaries can work together to build financial resilience where the main adult wage earner in a household becomes too ill to work or dies.

The urgent need for solutions in the UK comes as state support for those unable to work is being reduced and the working population ages, with people at increased risk of becoming disabled during their career, Zurich said.



Key recommendations include:

Government

To create an environment for optimal workplace-based solutions, such as financial incentives for employers to provide group income protection insurance

To incentivise employers to invest in medical monitoring and health and fitness programmes

To integrate policy frameworks so that the Government takes a cross-departmental strategic approach to addressing the welfare challenges

To encourage the retention of older workers and those with a disability, such as, through progressive retirement options and employer obligations



Employers

To provide education programmes for employees and offer ongoing financial advice and engagement

To design tools and support for employees about benefits available and how IP insurance fits into the package

To extend protection: create and maintain a core set of benefits for all employees, promoting social equity

To foster rehabilitation & inclusion, and combat presenteeism



Insurers

To promote best practice: offer kitemarked insurance and savings products while safeguarding price transparency to protect public trust in market competition



Nick Homer, head of market management corporate risk at Zurich said: "Our research shows that a number of factors - including changing employee demographics, working patterns and a declining welfare State are making UK employees increasingly vulnerable to the financial risks of becoming unable to work, as a result of illness or injury.

"This presents major challenges to us as a society, affecting not just individuals but also governments and employers".



"It is critical that the government, employers, insurers, intermediaries and individuals all work together to close IPGs and create a sustainable UK welfare model".



